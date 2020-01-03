  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Apple Plans to Launch Two iPhone SEs in 2020

Apple Plans to Launch Two iPhone SEs in 2020

Published January 3rd, 2020 - 11:52 GMT
Apple Plans to Launch Two iPhone SEs in 2020
The iPhone SE 2 models will not have the 3D Touch feature, removed from the iPhone 11 by the company. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Would-be model expected to resemble iPhone 8 with a Touch ID home button

Apple is reportedly planning to launch two 'iPhone SE 2' models in 2020, in different sizes. The upcoming models are expected to feature 5.5- and 6.1-inch LCD displays, Digitimes reported recently.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also suggested there could be another iPhone SE 2 model on the way, dubbed the 'iPhone SE 2 Plus', but in the first half of 2021.

The initial model of the so-called iPhone SE 2 is expected to resemble the iPhone 8, including a Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 chip and 3GB of RAM.

The iPhone SE 2 models will use a 10-layer substrate-like (SLP) PCB for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11.

This will benefit multiple iPhone suppliers, including Pending Holdings, Xinxing, and AT&S, even though the SLP will be a less expensive component than the one used in the iPhone 11 series of devices.

The iPhone SE 2 models will not have the 3D Touch feature, removed from the iPhone 11 by the company. Also, it will use a Touch ID fingerprint reader, not Face ID.

The phone will have three color options - silver, space grey, and red.

Earlier Kuo had said Apple was preparing to release a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook and an augmented reality headset by the first half of 2020.

Apple to Bundle AirPods With iPhone 12 in 2020
 Apple Unveils Best Apps, Games, Trends of 2019

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...