Apple Unveils Best Apps, Games, Trends of 2019

Apple on Tuesday revealed the best apps and games and the most powerful trends that not only topped its App Store, but, more importantly, were a driving force behind the app culture in 2019.

"Apps help simplify our lives and express our creativity, connect us to friends, family and the world beyond, and of course, have fun. In 2019, apps made their mark by reflecting the zeitgeist of our society and sitting at the nexus of digital and pop culture," the iPhone-maker said in a post on the Apple Newsroom.

Apps and services have become very important gears in the Apple machine, steadily growing in recent years as the company continues to ramp up its offerings and attract more developers to its fold.

In its latest fourth-quarter results, the company's revenue hit an all-time high of $12.5 billion. This, among its other successful categories, has helped the Cupertino-headquartered maintain its trillion-dollar market capitalisation; on Tuesday, it was at around $1.7 trillion.

"Developers around the world inspire us all with innovative apps that have the power to influence culture and change our lives, and this year that is as true as ever. The 2019 App Store Best Apps and Games winners reflect our global desire for connection, creativity and fun," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice-president of worldwide marketing.

"We are excited to announce such a diverse group of 2019 App Store winners, showing that great design and creativity comes from developers large and small, and from every corner of the world. We congratulate all the winners and thank them for making 2019 the best year yet for the App Store."

The best of the best on Apple is a culmination of a year's worth of gaming, creating and getting inspired. The winners from the Apple Newsroom:

iPhone App of the Year: Spectre Camera (Lux Optics)

This AI-powered app leverages a dizzying amount of tech to let anyone take stunning long-exposure photos.

iPad App of the Year: Flow by Moleskine (Moleskine)

Draw and sketch in this elegant digital notebook app, whose graphite pencils, chisel-tipped markers and more have been meticulously tuned to mimic the real thing.

Mac App of the Year: Affinity Publisher (Serif Labs)

With its elegant user experience and remarkably reasonable price point, Affinity Publisher makes pro-level design accessible to everyone, whether you're creating a photo-rich coffee table book or a flyer for your second grader's play.

Apple TV App of the Year: The Explorers (The Explorers Network)

This groundbreaking app was designed to support the community of explorers, scientists and artists working toward a common goal: To create a comprehensive "visual inventory" of the natural world through photo and video.

App Trend of 2019: Storytelling Simplified

In 2019, a groundswell of apps helped us fill the proverbial blank page with our memories, dreams, images, and voices-and did so with more power and personality than ever. With apps like Anchor (Anchor FM), Unfold (Unfold Creative), Steller (Expedition Travel Advisor), Over (Over, Inc) and Wattpad (Wattpad Corp), anyone can express themselves through moving podcasts, one-of-a-kind novels, and true-to-life photo collages in an easier way than ever before.

iPhone Game of the Year: Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany)

Fly across sweeping landscapes to help celestial beings find their way back to the heavens in this groundbreaking social quest.

iPad Game of the Year: Hyper Light Drifter (Abylight S.L.)

A dazzling, action-packed reimagining of classic 16-bit adventure games, Hyper Light Drifter blends dreamlike exploration with fight-for-your-life survival.

Mac Game of the Year: GRIS (Devolver / Nomada Studio)

This spectacularly satisfying puzzle-platformer is a soul-stirring work of digital art - one that explores hope, grief and the triumph of piecing a life back together after tragic loss.

Apple TV Game of the Year: Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap (DotEmu)

Developed by Lizardcube with the cooperation of series creator Ryuichi Nishizawa, Wonder Boy - the beloved game from the 1980s, in which a lone half-lizard adventurer sets off on the challenge of a lifetime - gets a reboot with hand-drawn animation and a re-orchestrated soundtrack.

Game Trend of 2019: Blockbusters Reimagined

This year, game developers worldwide burst onto iOS with a wave of world-renowned brands, all featuring leading-edge technology, bold design and innovative features that delivered a level of depth and quality never thought possible on mobile. Hits like Mario Kart Tour (Nintendo), Minecraft Earth (Mojang), Pokémon Masters (DeNA), Assassin's Creed Rebellion (Ubisoft), Gears POP! (Microsoft), The Elder Scrolls: Blades (Bethesda) and Call of Duty: Mobile (Activision Publishing) aren't mere remakes or tributes - they are original releases that breathed new life into the most beloved franchises in gaming history.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo)

In 2019, Apple expanded the App Store with the introduction of an all-new tab for Apple Arcade, a groundbreaking game subscription service without ads or in-app purchases. While every one of the 100+ games in Apple Arcade offers gamers something unique, there is one game that stands out even within this collection of outstanding titles, making it the Apple Arcade Game of the Year. Sayonara Wild Hearts, developed by Simogo and published by Annapurna Interactive, is a hopeful, gorgeous and unique game - the kind that gets your adrenaline pumping and makes your spirit soar. Prepare to race motorcycles, wield swords and break hearts at 200mph.