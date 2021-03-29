Apple Releases Urgent Security Alert for iPhone, iPad Users

According to Forbes , the company urges users of the affected devices to download iOS 14.4.2 as soon as possible to fix a vulnerability in Apple’s WebKit browser engine which has already been actively exploited.

Apple released an important security update for all iPhones and iPads on Saturday that fixes a security flaw.

Apple says the vulnerability fixed in iOS 14.4.2 could allow a malicious website to perform arbitrary cross-site scripting.

The security flaw exists in all iPhones and iPads running earlier iOS versions and attackers may already be using these details to attack people’s Apple devices.

Apple has deemed the vulnerability so serious that it has also released iOS 12.5.2 so people who own devices such as the iPhone 6, iPhone 5S and older iPads can also update their iOS 12 operating systems.

The sudden release of iOS 14.4.2 is the latest in a series of urgent security fixes in recent weeks.