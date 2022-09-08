Apple Reveals iPhone 14 Lineup, Prices Starts at $799

Apple unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone 14 during its 'Far Out' event today along with the iPhone 14 Plus variant. This new lineup is inspired by the iPhone 13, with sharp metal edges, rounded corners, a glass back, the recognizable notch at the top of the handset, and a lightning port.

The most significant change in the lineup is that the iPhone 13 mini will not be updated with this generation. Instead, the iPhone 14 will be available in two sizes: the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. They both have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays respectively. There is no new smartphone for users who prefer phones that are handy and can fit within their hands. However, if you want a large iPhone without purchasing a Pro model and dishing out some extra bucks, the iPhone 14 Plus is the way to go.

"iPhone 14 also has an updated internal design that improves thermal performance," VP of iPhone Product Marketing Kaiann Drance said. For instance, you can play games for longer sessions.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip. It's the same chip seen in the iPhone 13 range.

A new primary camera is placed at the back of the phone with a bigger sensor and a quicker aperture (f/1.5). It has optical picture stabilization with sensor shift. Apple claims a 49 per cent improvement in low-light performance.

A new TrueDepth camera with a faster f/1.9 aperture features on the front. For the first time, the selfie camera includes autofocus, which should aid in keeping faces sharp.

The iPhone 14 places a strong emphasis on its camera. According to Apple, the image processing algorithm has been improved, with deep fusion appearing earlier in the pipeline. There is a new advanced stabilisation mode for video. It's called action mode, and it uses the entire sensor to stabilise video without the use of any additional hardware, no gimbal necessary.

Apple is discontinuing the SIM tray in the United States. Customers will instead have to migrate to eSIM. Apple clearly stated that this is a change for American consumers; international iPhone models should still include a SIM tray.

The iPhone 14, like the Apple Watch Series 8, features improved sensors that can detect a car crash. It can aid you in contacting emergency services more swiftly. And even if you're in the midst of nowhere with no Wi-Fi or cell coverage, the iPhone can still assist you with an emergency SOS via satellite. You can send a message to emergency services as long as you're outdoors and have an unobstructed vision of the sky.

You can see where satellites are and how to direct your phone towards them using your phone. Once connected, you must provide and obtain enough information to receive assistance. Apple developed their own short-text compressing method. Sending a message can take anywhere from 15 seconds to a few minutes. To speed up the chat, you can also select common responses from a collection of preloaded messages.

You can utilise this satellite-powered capability to update your location in the Find My app even if you don't need assistance. It can come in handy if you're going on a long hike, for example.

The iPhone 14 is priced at $799, and the iPhone 14 Plus is $899. Preorders will begin on September 9. The iPhone 14 will be released on September 16, followed by the iPhone 14 Plus on October 7.