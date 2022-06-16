Apple is best renowned for three things: its revolutionary products, seamless experience of software, and how well-connected its ecosystem is. Once you've entered the Apple products garden, leaving and pursuing other options would be difficult.

Established on April 1, 1976, as a computer company, the world hasn’t been the same since. Today, Apple is one of the world's most famous and valuable brands with approximately 500 retail stores in prominent locations across the world.

Like any other tech firm, Apple products have definitely had its fair share of hits and disappointments. However, unlike many brands, Apple has had the biggest share of absolute best banger products.

The company creates a broad array of products for everyone and practically any need, including iPhone smartphones, iPad tablets, Macbook laptops, Air Pod wireless earbuds, and Apple Watch smartwatches each with its distinct style, making them widely popular and used around the world.

Whether you've been an Apple products aficionado for years or a newbie whose been hooked by the newest iPhone features, here's Albawaba’s look at 10 of the best Apple products ever made.

10 Best Apple Products of All Time

Apple II (1977)

Released the same year that Star Wars was released, the first mass-produced consumer Apple product, the Apple II, cannot be overstated.

Revolutionized the development of the computing industry, Apple products and Apple’s status as a company, its distinguishing feature was its ability to display color graphics, which is why the Apple logo was modified to include a color spectrum.

iPhone 1

The iPhone (also known as the iPhone 2G, iPhone 1, or original iPhone) is Apple Inc.'s initial iPhone model and its first smartphone. It was formally confirmed on January 9, 2007, after years of rumors, and it was released in the United States on June 29, 2007. The iPhone 1 was very revolutionary as it broke the prevailing mobile phone designs by getting rid of most physical hardware buttons, displaying instead only a few buttons and an elegant touch screen.

The iPhone immediately became the most successful Apple products, driving the corporation to the position of most profitable at that time, and to this day most of Apple’s revenues are from iPhones.

iPad

Introduced back on January 27, 2010, by Steve Jobs, Apple's iPad was then a product that many people were skeptical about it and now became one of the most powerful gadgets that can compete with many computers in terms of performance.

The first-generation iPad had a 9.7-inch 1024 x 768 resolution touchscreen display, an A4 Bionic CPU, and only four physical buttons. The iPad had the capacity to run built-in programs in all four configurations - both vertical and horizontal - which was deemed a 'cool' feature at the time.

iPod

Despite being the oldest device to be discontinued this year, we can’t help but mention it in such an article. When the iPod was debuted first in 2001, it revolutionized a nascent market dominated by the poor sound quality of MP3 players that had been around since the mid-1990s.

Not only did it come to dominate digital music, but it also radically transformed the way we consume all music and had a much broader cultural impact than could have been reasonably anticipated. Apple is estimated to sold 450 million iPod products as of 2022.

Apple TV

Launched in 2007, the golden year for Apple, Apple Tv wasn’t the tech giant’s try to enter the home entertainment industry. As back in 1993, Apple released the Macintosh TV which was discontinued a year after to poor sales.

Apple debuted the first version of Apple TV under the brand "iTV" to align it with the rest of their "i"-based products, but the name was later changed to "Apple TV" because the British broadcasting network ITV owns the trademark in the United Kingdom.

Airpods

Considered the most copied Apple product, AirPods are all over the place. They are one of the most Apple-like items manufactured to date, with exceptional sound quality, an ingenious battery charging case, and a distinct style.

MacBook Pro

If there was ever an Apple product that foreshadowed the future, it would be the Mac Pro. This is where creativity meets design making the whole user experience a joyous one. The high-end, high-throughput Mac Pro is considered a huge success for Apple from the day the first model in 2006. Sold with 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch screens, all using variants of the Apple-designed M1 system on a chip.

Apple Watches

Fitness has been central to the Apple Watch experience, and millions of people have improved their lives as a result of the software and technology onboard. They learned how beneficial wrist-based notifications are, as well as the diversity of uses the device provides, and have taken it a step further by customizing it with attractive straps and other accessories.

Surprisingly, Apple has surpassed companies that have been producing watches for 100 years or more to become the world's largest watch company in just four years.

HomePods

Apple's Wi-Fi-connected smart speaker can be used in several rooms. that created a new way to discover and engage with music in your house. HomePod is compatible with Apple Music and includes Siri functionality.

The speaker's six microphone array allows it to detect Siri orders from anywhere in the room, even when loud music is playing. According to Apple, Siri has a better grasp of music-related queries and may help consumers find new content by acting as an in-home musicologist. Announced discontinued in order to focus its efforts on the HomePod mini,

Siri

Released to the world in 2011, Siri was another Apple innovation that forever altered our relationship with technology. It has gradually evolved as a virtual personal assistant, but it is fair to argue that services from Amazon and Google function better for many individuals.

Siri, like all of Apple's products, shines in terms of security, which is why its capabilities are a little limited. However, Siri remains a marvel on any Apple product, and new methods to use it are continuously being knitted into the fabric of Apple's operating systems.