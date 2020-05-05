Apple Sprinkles 'Magic' in New MacBook Pro, Guarantees Faster Graphics Performance

Apple on Monday announced a refreshed version of its MacBook Pro notebook, aimed at users from students to professionals who rely on graphics-heavy, high-performance devices to go about their trade.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro now comes with double the storage compared to its previous generation - from the base 256GB all the way to 1TB - up to 80 percent faster graphics performance-enhanced security and the new Magic Keyboard, which Apple promises would provide the 'best typing experience'.

The Magic Keyboard adopts the so-called 'scissor' mechanism popular in the industry. With its addition to the new MacBook Pro, all models in Apple's notebook line-up now have the feature - and it also released a similar accessory for its latest iPad Pro, which was launched recently.

The launch demonstrates Apple's consistent push amid the global coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted supply and retail channels. For now, Apple's main gateway to sales remains online as Apple Stores outside Greater China remain shuttered; it has three outlets here in the UAE - The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Abu Dhabi's Yas Mall.

"Whether you're a college student, a developer, or a creative pro, the 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers powerful performance, a stunning Retina display and all-day battery life," said Tom Boger, Apple's senior director of Mac and iPad product marketing.

"With these updates, our entire notebook lineup features the Magic Keyboard for the best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook, offers twice the standard storage than before, and delivers even more performance."

The new MacBook Pro comes with 10th-generation Intel Core processors and Intel's Iris Plus graphics card that would allow the device to handle the graphics-heavy workload, including editing in 4K and connecting to Apple's Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution.

The Magic Keyboard also complements the digital Touch Bar strip that provides quick, easily-customizable shortcuts.

The device begins at Dh5,459 and, as usual, for education, a special starting price of Dh5,131.35. Customers can order online and deliveries are expected later this week.