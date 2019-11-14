All You Need to Know About Apple's Biggest MacBook Pro

Apple has kept walking the 'Pro' talk as of late. This time, it's the company's top laptop that gets a big refresh.







The iPhone maker on Wednesday announced its newest MacBook, aimed at professionals who "rely on a Mac to create their life's best work".

Apple says the all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro is the "world's best pro notebook", promising up to 80 per cent faster performance, powered by the latest six- and eight-core 9th-generation Intel i9 chips.

It features a Retina Display, the latest 8-core processors, up to 64GB of memory, next-generation graphics with up to 8GB of VRAM and a new advanced thermal design.

The biggest MacBook in the market today is 15 inches. The new device is the largest since Apple released 17-inch MacBooks about eight years ago.

It also has what Apple calls a Magic Keyboard, which has a redesigned scissor mechanism that will resolve typing issues. Other features includes a six-speaker sound system, longer battery life, Touch Bar, Touch ID, the Force Touch trackpad and the Apple T2 security chip.

And in another first, the new MacBook Pro can be configured to have up to 8TB of internal storage, making it the largest solid-state drive in a notebook.

The revamped notebook would be a boon for professionals dealing with strenuous computing tasks such as compiling code, editing multi-camera video or processing 3D animation.

"Our pro customers tell us they want their next MacBook Pro to have a larger display, blazing-fast performance, the biggest battery possible, the best notebook keyboard ever, awesome speakers and massive amounts of storage, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro delivers all of that and more," Tom Boger, Apple's senior director of Mac and iPad product marketing, said in an Apple Newsroom post.

"The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the world's best pro notebook."

The new MacBook Pro starts at Dh9,999 and is now available in the UAE.

Apple has been ramping up its computing game, aiming to win more professional uers. At its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, it revealed the top-of-the-line Mac Pro desktop computer.

The last time Apple refreshed its MacBook Pro line was in 2016, in which it included faster ports and a fingerprint scanner for unlocking it. Reuters reported that the MacBook line makes up about 10 per cent of the company's annual revenue, which is about $260 billion.

Mac Pro out in December

Apple also announced that the Mac Pro will be available this December.

It starts at Dh20,999 - but that's only for the CPU; the Pro Display XDR monitor will fetch you an additional $4,999. No dirham equivalent has been given for the latter as at Press time.

The Mac Pro was designed for maximum performance, expansion and configurability. It features workstation-class Xeon processors up to 28 cores, a high-performance memory system with a massive 1.5TB capacity, eight PCIe expansion slots and a graphics architecture featuring the world's most powerful graphics card.

The Pro Display XDR, meanwhile, features a 32-inch Retina 6K display, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a super-wide viewing angle.