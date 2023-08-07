Apple's iPhone 15 event reportedly scheduled for September

ALBAWABA - Renowned analyst Mark Gurman shared a new report on Bloomberg confirming that the iPhone 15 event is set for September 12 or 13, with the phones expected to hit the market on September 22.

Many users are eagerly awaiting Apple's announcement of the iPhone 15 event date. Leaks, often based on details from US mobile carriers, have begun to reveal the anticipated official reveal date for the next generation of iPhones. These leaks indicated that Apple is planning to hold its upcoming conference on September 13.

The iPhone 15 series key dates 📆



Apple Event: September 12 or 13

Release date: September 22



Source: @markgurman pic.twitter.com/KHJiP2IBHr August 6, 2023

In a new report by analyst Mark Gurman, it was noted that Apple's event will kick off on either Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13. The report also reaffirmed that Apple will start accepting pre-orders for the new models on September 15, with the phones becoming available in the market on September 22.

Apple's previous iPhone announcement events have typically taken place during the early weeks of September, a timing that aligns with the tech giant's strategy to generate higher revenues from iPhone sales.

It's worth noting that the accuracy of these details may vary, and Apple officially confirms its product launch dates closer to the event.