Arab Aviation Summit Calls for Collaboration to Ramp up Industry Recovery

They underlined that the need of the hour is to foster stronger collaboration to enhance confidence among the public and to work toward impactful strategies that will support the aviation sector’s revival.

Experts highlighted the role of the tourism sector as a catalyst for post-pandemic growth, and also called for leveraging the potential of digital technologies to transform the industry by helping achieve higher operational efficiencies. They urged on the need for unified travel guidelines to support the industry and expressed optimism that with more vaccinations being administered, there will be greater confidence among the public to travel.

The 2021 Arab Aviation Summit was the first in-person aviation event to be held since the pandemic and was organized by following all safety protocols. Under the theme, “Arab Aviation in the New Normal,” the eighth edition of the summit brought industry experts from around the world to discuss diverse topics covering the aviation sector.

More than 300 participants attended the panel discussions and live presentations on topics such as airline strategies to navigate through the new normal, sustainability outlook, out-maneuvering uncertainty in a new era of travel, tourism as catalyst for a post-pandemic economic growth and job creation in the new reality.

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al-Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said the theme of the summit aptly describes the growing call for the resumption of travel across nations and how strong performance of the aviation sector is a significant driver of tourism.

Adel Al-Ali, group chief executive, Air Arabia, predicted a positive outcome in the months to come and highlighted the need for industry and regulators to work together on contingency plans to address the current challenges and develop recovery plans for the entire aviation industry.

Egypt Air’s chairman and CEO, Rushdi Zakaria’s said that the summit fostered a platform for discussion on the current situation of the aviation sector and reiterated that health and safety remain the No. 1 priority.

Abdul Wahab Teffaha, secretary-general of Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), shed light on the Arab region’s ability and infrastructure for quicker recovery, adding that the region’s business growth and tourism potential will support the industry. He emphasized the importance of strong alliances between all industry players to help the aviation industry emerge from this crisis.