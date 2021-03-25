Arab Fashion Week to Kick off on March 28

  1. Home
Published March 25th, 2021 - 08:00 GMT
The Arab Fashion Week Fall/ Winter 2021/22 shows presented virtually by Microsoft and streamed by Facebook will now run from March 28 to 1 April. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The Arab Fashion Week Fall/ Winter 2021/22 shows presented virtually by Microsoft and streamed by Facebook will now run from March 28 to 1 April.

Following the passing of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, the Arab Fashion Council has postponed the Arab Fashion Week, which was due to commence today, by three days.

"On behalf of the Arab Fashion Council, our esteemed partners, and community of designers, we wish to convey our sincere condolence to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, and to the people of the United Arab Emirates," a statement said.

