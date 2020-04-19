Arabian Travel Market Delayed to May 2021 Due to COVID-19

Arabian Travel Market's (ATM) 2020 edition has been postponed due to coronavirus and the next edition will be held from May 16 to 19, 2021.

"In light of the changing global situation relating to the COVID-19 virus, we have continued to monitor the impact it is having not just on our industry, but on society in general. Many meetings took place with the Dubai World Trade Centre and we reviewed other options to organise an event in the last quarter.

However, after consultation with our key stakeholders and after listening to our industry, ultimately it became apparent that the best course of action, and with everyone's best interests in mind, is to postpone the event to 2021," said a press statement issued on Sunday.

It said the ATM 2021 will be held following the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

"We are fully aware of the important role that ATM plays for industry professionals right across the Middle East region and beyond, and we believe it is our responsibility to deliver a safe and successful event when we are able to do so," the organizer said in a statement.

This year's edition was scheduled to be held from June 28 to July 1 at Dubai World Trade Centre. It is the largest exhibition of travel, tourism and hospitality players in the region.