Aramco’s First Sponsored F1 Race Kicks Off Today

The first Aramco-sponsored Formula 1 race, the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix takes place over 71 laps of the 4.318-km Red Bull Ring in Spielberg this afternoon (July 5).



Aramco, the world’s largest integrated oil and gas company, signed a long term global sponsorship with Formula 1 in March 2020, connecting the company to a worldwide audience of 500 million racing fans.



The sponsorship agreement features Aramco corporate trackside branding and grants Aramco the title rights to major Formula 1 races in 2020. Formula 1’s integrated digital platforms and broadcasts will also feature Aramco.



“We are thrilled to be sponsoring Formula 1. Millions of people around the world saw Aramco’s branding along the racing circuit today for the first time. As the world’s largest energy supplier and an innovation leader, our ambition is to find game-changing solutions for better, more efficiently performing engines and cleaner energy. Partnerships such as this are important to help us to deliver this goal,” Aramco said in a statement.