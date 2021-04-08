Aramco Joins Global Alliance to Launch Finance Academy

Saudi Aramco has announced its creation and participation in the launch of Altamayyuz Finance and Accounting Excellence Academy, a first-of-its-kind collaboration between leading global accountancy firms and investment banks.

The academy is the result of a strategic alliance that will provide an exclusive financial and accounting development framework derived from world-class programs and partnerships with leading business schools and companies. It aims to build the capabilities of top finance and accounting graduates in Saudi Arabia, helping to power the growth of financial services in the region and form a highly skilled talent pool for private and public employers.

Aramco has partnered with the Technical & Vocational Training Corporation, Saudi National Bank (SNB), HSBC, Citi Bank, J.P. Morgan, KPMG, Goldman Sachs, Deloitte, EY and Morgan Stanley to launch Altamayyuz Academy.

Aramco Chairman, Yasser Al-Rumayyan, said: “I am pleased to inaugurate Altamayyuz Academy, which is the latest in a long list of distinguished Aramco initiatives serving this ambitious country. The academy will support the advancement of Saudi employees in the financial sector through unique programs offered in co-ordination with some of the world’s leading financial institutions, providing an opportunity to upgrade both their skills and experience.

“The inauguration of the academy coincides with the fifth anniversary of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and it aligns closely with the country’s aspirations for the future. This academy will play an effective role in enriching the financial, investment and accounting sectors, further enabling the economic renaissance currently underway in the Kingdom."

Aramco President & CEO, Amin H Nasser, said: “Saudi Arabia is witnessing tremendous development, which will be further enhanced through the provision of quality training opportunities for our ambitious young professionals. At Aramco we are dedicated to equipping future generations with the skills they need to succeed, not only in the energy sector but in other fields where they can make a positive difference, including in the financial services sector.

“Altamayyuz will harness the expertise of some of the world’s most prestigious international financial and accounting firms, helping develop the skills of young graduates from both the public and private sectors. In doing so it will instil a spirit of excellence in talented young professionals – and help spur the pioneering development underway across the nation in support of Vision 2030.”

Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh, Aramco’s Senior Vice President of Finance, Strategy and Development, said: “Meeting the challenges of tomorrow requires investing in the graduates of today so we stay ahead of the curve. With Altamayyuz Academy, we are creating a valuable source of talent and an active national partner in creating a thriving financial sector in Saudi Arabia.

“The program will help unlock the full potential of the Kingdom’s human capital by accelerating skills building and knowledge transfer to our top talent. We not only turn great aspirations into reality, but we foster a future proofed sustainable economy.”

Atamayuzz Academy offers a world-class finance program for the Kingdom’s top graduates, which fuses international technical knowledge with market expertise. The program methodology is immersive, interactive, and experiential, with participants continuously networking with experts and industry leaders via seminars, case studies, career counselling, coaching, and mentoring.

Participants in the academy’s programs will have the opportunity to study the latest techniques and knowledge in financial accounting, fintech, management accounting, capital markets and Islamic finance, mergers and acquisitions, and financial modelling through an intensive curriculum delivered in collaboration with Spain's IE University. They will have access to coaching sessions and a fintech immersion week in San Francisco, in partnership with Stanford University.

Atamayuzz Academy programs have now commenced and a typical program will last for six months.