Aramco, STC & Huawei to Explore 5G Uses in Oil and Gas Industry

Aramco and STC have reached a consensus that 5G is a key technology for the fourth industrial revolution and digital transformation in the oil and gas industry.

Dr. Sultan bin Saeed, STC vice president of business development, said: “Saudi Arabia has entered the acceleration phase of 5G commercialization. In this era of Internet of Everything, 5G networks — thanks to their high speeds, massive connection capabilities and low latency — will become engines of rapid development across industries. Through joint efforts with Aramco, STC, as a trusted digital enabler in the region, will fully leverage the advantages of 5G, AI, and cloud-network synergy to promote innovation and digital transformation, creating new value for the oil and gas industry.”



In the next few years, the two parties will jointly explore the fast deployment of the 5G enterprise-dedicated network for the oil and gas industry, and study the feasibility of the relevant applications in order to establish industry digitization standards for the sector.



Both parties will use key technologies such as E2E 5G slicing, multi-access edge computing, and massive IoT to deploy an 5G enterprise-dedicated network and key use cases for Aramco’s upstream, middle and downstream production services, such as 3D augmented reality and remote collaboration, smart video surveillance, intelligent security management, machine vision, and drone and robot applications, so as to directly drive and serve the digitization of the oil and gas industry.