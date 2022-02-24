Aramco Shares Soar to Record High, Market Cap at $2.24T

Unlike the majority of shares on the stock market that have been bleeding after Russia's attacks on Ukraine, Saudi Aramco's shares surged to the highest level since listing ($11.2), making its market value stands at $2.24.

The surge in the oil giant's shares came amid the rise in oil prices that hit $100.04 a barrel for the first time since 2014, and after the company closed a $15.5 billion pipeline deal on Wednesday with BlackRock, Hassana, other global investors.

With a $2.24 trillion market value, Aramco has dethroned Microsoft from it position as the second-largest valued company worldwide, and it's now very close to the world’s most valuable company, Apple Inc. which is valued at $2.6 trillion.