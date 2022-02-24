  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Aramco Shares Soar to Record High, Market Cap at $2.24T

Aramco Shares Soar to Record High, Market Cap at $2.24T

Published February 24th, 2022 - 11:54 GMT
Aramco Shares Soar to Record High, Market Cap at $2.24T
With a $2.24 trillion market value, Aramco has dethroned Microsoft from it position as the second-largest valued company worldwide. (Shutterstock)

Unlike the majority of shares on the stock market that have been bleeding after Russia's attacks on Ukraine, Saudi Aramco's shares surged to the highest level since listing ($11.2), making its market value stands at $2.24.

Also ReadOil Prices Soar Above $100 for First Time Since 2014Oil Prices Soar Above $100 for First Time Since 2014

The surge in the oil giant's shares came amid the rise in oil prices that hit $100.04 a barrel for the first time since 2014, and after the company closed a $15.5 billion pipeline deal on Wednesday with BlackRock, Hassana, other global investors.

Aramco
Source: Twitter

With a $2.24 trillion market value, Aramco has dethroned Microsoft from it position as the second-largest valued company worldwide, and it's now very close to the world’s most valuable company, Apple Inc. which is valued at $2.6 trillion.

Tags:OilStock marketAramcoSaudi Aramco

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...