Are Developers Working on 4K Games for a Nintendo Console That Doesn’t Exist?!

Published September 30th, 2021 - 12:30 GMT
Nintendo dismissed a list of questions about this reporting to Bloomberg as “inaccurate”.  (Shutterstock)

When Nintendo introduced the new Nintendo Switch OLED, many Nintendo fans were surprised and disappointed because it is missing a common feature of rival systems: support for high-fidelity, 4K graphics. Previously, there were numerous reports of a “Nintendo Switch Pro”, which should be technically better and even offer 4K support.

Nintendo switch console
Source: Nintendo Co.

According to Bloomberg, the developers were even more surprised because they had already worked on 4K games with a software toolkit that Nintendo had given them. At least 11 companies, including Zynga, have used Nintendo tools for 4K Switch games and a console that doesn’t even exist, Bloomberg reported.

According to sources from Takashi Mochizuki and Olga Kharif, teams from 11 game companies are working with the 4K development kits for the Switch. The companies are spread all over the world, from large publishing houses to small studios. The report specifically mentions Zynga.

Bloomberg and Mochizuki insist that Nintendo's new Switch, which can also display 4K games, is still part of Nintendo’s plans. It will not be published until the end of 2022 at the earliest, according to sources who have entrusted the case to Bloomberg.

Nintendo dismissed a list of questions about this reporting to Bloomberg as “inaccurate”. 

Nintendo was not the only one denying the news. Zynga's spokeswoman, Sarah Ross, also made it clear that the company “does not have a 4K developer kit from Nintendo”.

