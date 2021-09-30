Are Developers Working on 4K Games for a Nintendo Console That Doesn’t Exist?!

When Nintendo introduced the new Nintendo Switch OLED, many Nintendo fans were surprised and disappointed because it is missing a common feature of rival systems: support for high-fidelity, 4K graphics. Previously, there were numerous reports of a “Nintendo Switch Pro”, which should be technically better and even offer 4K support.

Source: Nintendo Co.

According to Bloomberg, the developers were even more surprised because they had already worked on 4K games with a software toolkit that Nintendo had given them. At least 11 companies, including Zynga, have used Nintendo tools for 4K Switch games and a console that doesn’t even exist, Bloomberg reported.

According to sources from Takashi Mochizuki and Olga Kharif, teams from 11 game companies are working with the 4K development kits for the Switch. The companies are spread all over the world, from large publishing houses to small studios. The report specifically mentions Zynga.

Bloomberg and Mochizuki insist that Nintendo's new Switch, which can also display 4K games, is still part of Nintendo’s plans. It will not be published until the end of 2022 at the earliest, according to sources who have entrusted the case to Bloomberg.

Nintendo dismissed a list of questions about this reporting to Bloomberg as “inaccurate”.

A news report on Sept. 30, 2021(JST) falsely claims that Nintendo is supplying tools to drive game development for a Nintendo Switch with 4K support. To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to clarify that this report is not true. (1/2) — 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) September 30, 2021

Nintendo was not the only one denying the news. Zynga's spokeswoman, Sarah Ross, also made it clear that the company “does not have a 4K developer kit from Nintendo”.