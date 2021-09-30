Netflix Acquires Its First Games Studio

Netflix has acquired its first game developer with the acquisition of Oxenfree creator Night School Studio. However, the acquisition price wasn’t disclosed.

Night School, the developers behind games like Oxenfree and Afterparty, are the first to join Netflix in their new gaming initiative, which is set to bring video games to the streaming service at no extra cost. pic.twitter.com/FfuSYYSqrC — IGN (@IGN) September 29, 2021

The acquisition implies that Netflix is committed to expanding into the video games world.

"We're in the early stages of creating a great gaming experience for our members around the world. So we're excited to announce today Night School Studio is joining Netflix," said Mike Verdu, head of games at Netflix, in a blog post.

Night School Studio was founded in 2014 by Sean Krankel, a former senior game designer at Disney Interactive, and Adam Hines, who was a lead writer at Telltale Games.

Krankel reassured Oxenfree's fans that Night School Studio will keep working on Oxenfree II and “cooking up new game worlds.”

The acquisition was announced less than a day after Netflix launched three new casual mobile games in Poland, Italy and Spain, a month after the streaming giant released two games that were tie-ins to the “Stranger Things” series.