Are You a Dog-Sitter? Now You Have the Opportunity to Get Paid $40,000 to Do So

Published November 26th, 2019 - 10:30 GMT
A British couple are seeking a live-in dog-sitter to take care of their golden retrievers, Milo and Oscar. (Shutterstock)
The owners wrote they are both business executives who often have to travel internationally for business.

A British couple is offering nearly $40,000 a year for a full-time dog-sitter to take care of their two golden retrievers.

The job posting on Silver Swan Search seeks a full-time, live-in caretaker for golden retrievers Milo and Oscar at the London home of the canines' owners.

The owners wrote they are both business executives who often have to travel internationally for business.

The posting said the dog caretaker would also be called upon to perform some housekeeping duties such as cleaning, occasional laundry, and light cooking.

The position, which requires work Monday through Friday and some weekends, pays $38,676-$41,254 a year, plus room and board.

