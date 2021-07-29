Aston Martin's Sales Soar by 224 Percent Jolted By First SUV

Aston Martin's DBX helps push up first-half sales by 224% https://t.co/hiK8PYmahl pic.twitter.com/DN70II1pBW— AutoNews Europe (@AutoNewsEurope) July 28, 2021
"Building on the success of DBX, our first SUV, we have since delivered two more new vehicles and with more exciting product launches to come we are well positioned for growth," said Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll.
Fictional agent James Bond's car brand of choice has had a tough time since floating in 2018, as it failed to meet expectations and burnt through cash, prompting it to bring in fresh investment from billionaire Stroll last year.
The DBX entered production in July 2020 and has helped the company widen its appeal in a lucrative segment of the market which has proven profitable for its rivals.
Its pretax loss fell from 227 million pounds in the first half of 2020 to 91 million pounds ($126 million), with the company saying trading was in line with expectations as it aims for 2021 volumes of around 6,000 vehicles.
Via SyndiGate.info
Publishing Rights Reserved to Bahrain News Agency © 2003 - 2021