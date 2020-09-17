Australia's Qantas Launches 7-Hour Non-Stop Flight to Nowhere! Here's Why

Australia's flagship airline Qantas on Thursday announced a new seven-hour non-stop flight around the country for travellers who are missing the experience of flying. With most of the country's state borders still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, on October 10 a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will take off from Sydney for a special scenic flight to nowhere, Deutsche press agency (dpa) reported.

The low-level "Great Southern Land" flight circuit will go past sites such as Uluru, the Great Barrier Reef and Sydney Harbour before landing back in Sydney.

"Just six months ago, we would have never imagined not being able to jump on a plane and visit family interstate or take a holiday internationally," Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said.

"While we may not be able to take you overseas right now, we can certainly provide inspiration for future trips to some of Australia’s most beautiful destinations."

The flight will also include an in-flight auction of Boeing 747 memorabilia.

On Thursday Australia's consumer watchdog ACCC released its first report into the impact of Covid-19 on domestic air travel.

In April 2020, travel restrictions led to a 95 percent drop in passengers compared to the same time last year.

The route between Sydney and Melbourne, which had been the second-busiest flight corridor in the world, saw passenger numbers fall from 742,000 in April 2019 to 17,000 in April 2020.

"Domestic airline travel was expected to be on its way to returning to more regular operations by now but infection spikes in some states and tighter border restrictions have delayed the recovery," ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.