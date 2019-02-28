The average monthly salary of expatriates in the Gulf countries was $ 8,083, down 26% from the previous year. (Shutterstock)

A Bayt.com survey showed that the average expatriate workforce in the Gulf countries is declining, but that does not mean they get less pay, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The 2018 Payroll Survey was subject to some changes in the calculations, after several levels of low-wage jobs were added to the index, leading to a decline in the average salary of the expatriate. The average monthly salary of expatriates in the Gulf countries was $ 8,083, down 26% from the previous year.

The average number of expatriates in Kuwait dropped by 27.73%, while in Saudi Arabia the highest (34.21%) and the UAE (26.74%). In Bahrain, average salaries fell by 25.18% and Oman by 25.2%. The survey divided expatriate workers from Western, Arab and Asian countries rather than evaluating all expatriates together.

The top two centers in the Gulf for expatriates are the CEO or managing director of a multinational company. The average salary rose 2.95 percent from $33,988 to $34,990, while the average salary of the chief executive / managing director of a local company rose 13.25 percent from $ 22,031 to $ 24,950.

The Bayt.com report said that the country of the CEO had no significant impact on the salary he received. The report shows a significant discrepancy between the average wage in the Gulf countries, where the average salary of expatriates in Saudi Arabia is $ 8,560 per month, which represents a 2.9% increase from the United Arab Emirates, 8.4% from Bahrain, 8.7% from Oman, and About Kuwait by 8.96%. Qatar was not included in the survey. This does not mean that Saudi Arabia pays the best salaries for all jobs, but the overall rate is higher. For example, Kuwait pays the highest salary for a GP ($ 1,550 per month), while Bahrain pays the best salary for teachers ($ 11530 per month).

Suhail Masri, vice-president of employer solutions at Bayt.com, said small and medium private enterprises were expected to be the main hirers in the coming months. Three out of four firms say they intend to hire within three months and nine out of 10 have plans to do so within 12 months. “The Middle East’s overall transformation is an attractive option for careerminded expats, especially in sectors like real estate, construction, infrastructure and banking,” said Masri. “In addition, the quality of life remains very high – safety, domestic help, world class schools, healthcare and proximity for global travel are all big advantages.