Despite Saudization Efforts, Expats Still Occupy Over 60,000 Public Sector Jobs

Expatriates hold 60,386 public sector jobs. (Shutterstock)

Quoting a ministry report, Al-Madina Arabic daily said 14,743 of these jobs are in the education sector while 43,386 jobs are held by healthcare professionals.



The ministry said 10,344 teaching jobs in the education sector are filled by foreign men while foreign women hold 4,399 such jobs. Of the 43,386 foreign healthcare professionals, 17,262 are men and 26,124 women.

The ministry said it was trying to change the mindset about public sector jobs and the role of the government in creating job opportunities for citizens. It also works to empower government agencies to create more job opportunities to new graduates.



The ministry urged human resources directors in government agencies to comply with the regulations related to job creation for Saudis.



Meanwhile, a source in the Ministry of Civil Service told Al-Madina daily that the ministry had sent a letter to the Ministry of Education asking it to move all non-Saudis who fill the position of lecturers or teaching assistants from the category of teaching faculty members because this category is reserved to Saudis.



The ministry noted that it was working on improving the skills of all of its staff members and developing new performance indicators to increase their efficiency. It will also expedite processing of all transactions. The ministry will allocate more funds to introduce new technology.