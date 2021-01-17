Bahrain Adds Abu Dhabi to Travel 'Green List'

Highlights
Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar are also on the list.
Passengers from Bahrain arriving in Abu Dhabi are exempted from a 10-day quarantine. Bahrain in the latest country to be added to the UAE Capital’s ‘green list’ — a list of countries, regions and territories from where travellers are not required to quarantine.
Green list, as per the latest update, below:
- Bahrain
- Brunei
- China
- Hong Kong (SAR)
- Isle of Man
- Kuwait
- Macao (SAR)
- Mauritius
- Mongolia
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Oman
- Qatar
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Saudi Arabia
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- Taipei
- Thailand
