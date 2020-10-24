Bahrain Bourse to Empower Women with New Initiatives

As part of its gender equality initiatives, and as per recommendations presented by Bahrain Bourse ‘Gender Equality Committee’, Bahrain Bourse (BHB) has adopted a number of women empowerment & “Working from Home” initiatives to promote and empower employees across the organisation, particularly female professionals in the workplace.

The adopted initiatives aim to foster a healthy work-life balance for female professionals within the organisation through adopting flexible “Working from Home” measures. The initiative aims to promote “Working from Home” targeted towards female employees within their 3rd trimester, flexibility of female employees to “Work from Home” for up to one year post-natal period, and a flexible “Working from Home” schedule for all other employees for a period of up to one month.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse commented: “Bahrain Bourse is proud to adopt flexible “Working from Home” initiatives, as gender diversity, equality, and female empowerment form an integral part of our strategy. We have seen a fundamental global shift in mindset in terms of adoption of “Working from Home” initiatives across many corporates mainly driven by the higher productivity levels portrayed across teams.The pandemic has fast tracked adoption of “Working from Home” initiatives across different organisations.”

Chief Operating Officer of Bahrain Bourse and Head of Gender Equality Committee, Narjes Farookh Jamal said, “Bahrain Bourse is committed towards adopting new ways of operating which includes fostering a conducive working environment to promote higher levels of productivity and innovation across employees. This initiative falls in line with Bahrain Bourse ESG Agenda and is aligned with Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiative, World Federation of Exchange Sustainability principles, Gender Equality Committee goals, and female empowerment objectives. The initiative also complements Bahrain Bourse’s recruitment, retention and development efforts.”

It is worth noting that Bahrain Bourse has adopted a number of initiatives to promote gender equality including establishment of the Gender Equality Committee, spearheaded by Supreme Council for Women since 2019, voluntary commitment towards the UN’s Sustainable Stock Exchanges “SSE” initiative in 2019, issuance of voluntary Environmental, Social, and Governance Guidelines targeted towards listed companies, and its annual participation in the “Ring Bell for Gender Equality” events since 2019. In addition, female employees today account for 41% of Bahrain Bourse workforce and females occupying leadership roles represent 30%.

WHQ