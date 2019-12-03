Bahrain: Consumer Price Index Increase by 1.9 Percent in October

Bahrain’s all item price index increased by 1.9 percent in October, compared to the same month in 2018, said the kingdom’s Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) in its latest Consumer Price Index.

This 12-month change was higher than the 12-month change recorded in September 2019 (+1.2per cent) and higher than 12-month change recorded in August 2019 (+1.3per cent).

The most notable change in October 2019was in the food and non-alcoholic beverages category, which saw an increase in prices by+4.3 percent; mainly due to the increase in fish and seafood prices (25.5 percent) followed by the price of vegetables (15.1 percent).

Compared with the previous month, the October 2019 CPI increased by 0.6 percent, reaching 100.5 points (April 2019=100).

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is designed to measure, in index form, the change in the average level of prices of consumption goods and services acquired or used by households. It is compiled and published every month by the IGA.