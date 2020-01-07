Bahrain: Economy Continues Growing at a Steady Pace in Q3 2019

Bahrain’s real economy grew at a rate of 1.58 per cent in the third quarter (Q3) of 2019, marking a 0.57 per cent increase at current prices compared to the same period last year, said the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) in a new report.

The National Accounts for Q3 2019 report showed that Bahrain’s economy continued to grow at a steady pace during Q3 2019, as the data indicated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was supported by growth in the non-oil sector, which amounted to 1.99 per cent and 3.18 per cent in real and current prices, respectively, compared to the corresponding quarter of 2018.



This reflected the diversity of Bahrain’s non-oil sectors, most of which registered growth, highlighting the strength and resilience of Bahrain’s economy, iGA said in the report.



The preliminary data showed growth of educational services at 7.12 per cent at real prices and 11.77 per cent at current prices, followed by hotel and restaurant activity at 6.28 per cent and 8.76 per cent at real and current prices respectively.



Transportation and telecommunications achieved a growth of 6.35 per cent at real prices and 8.10 per cent at current prices. Manufacturing industries increased by 4.08 per cent at real prices and 5.29 per cent at current prices.



Comparing Q3 2019 to Q3 2018, the results indicate that private health services grew by about 3.20 per cent and 3.30 per cent at real and current prices respectively. Meanwhile, trading activity increased by 1.82 per cent at real prices and 3.63 per cent at current prices.



Financial projects increased by 1.80 per cent at real prices and 1.89 per cent at current prices. The construction sector recorded an improvement of 1.46 per cent and 1.03 per cent at real and current prices respectively.



The detailed National Accounts report confirmed that Q3 2019’s preliminary results compared to the same quarter of 2018 showed a decrease in oil GDP by 0.15 per cent at real prices and 12.53 per cent at current prices as a result of the decline in the price of a barrel of oil from the previous year.



The report showed that government services recorded a decrease of 3.93 per cent at real prices and about 3.12 per cent at current prices, while real estate and business activities decreased by 6.96 per cent at real prices and 3.16 per cent at current prices.



Social and personal services decreased by 1.44 per cent at real prices, while increasing by 3.06 per cent at current prices.



Comparing the third quarter to the second quarter of 2019, the report showed that economic growth decreased slightly by 0.39 per cent and 1.30 per cent at real and current prices respectively, while real non-oil GDP recorded a decrease of 0.82 per cent at real prices and 1.11 per cent at current prices. The oil sector increased by 1.52 per cent at real prices and decreased by 2.46 per cent at current prices.



The manufacturing industry also grew, reaching 4.54 per cent and 2.12 per cent at real and current prices, respectively.



Hotel and restaurant activity maintained its growth during the current quarter, where the data indicating growth rates reaching 2.42 per cent at real and 2.21 per cent at current prices.



Transportation experienced a growth of 3.64 per cent and 1.12 per cent at real and current prices respectively, while agriculture and fishing recorded an improvement of 2.94 per cent at real prices and 2.71 per cent at current prices.



The activity of social and other personal services recorded a slight growth of 0.49 per cent at real prices and 0.73 per cent at current prices. At the same pace, private health services grew by 0.65 per cent and 0.71 per cent at real and current prices, respectively.



Electricity and water activity increased by 4.28 per cent at real prices, while reducing by 0.62 per cent at current prices.



Financial sector recorded a slight increase of about 0.62 per cent at real and 0.49 per cent at current prices, while trade activity grew by 1.20 per cent at real and 1.96 per cent at current prices.