Bahrain Extends Support Program for Businesses Affected by Pandemic

Bahrain has extended a government support program for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic for three more months, the Bahrain News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The extension, which will run from June until August 2021, comes in the implementation of the directive from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and is part of the Crown Prince’s plan to support sectors most affected by the pandemic, the report added.

The financial and economic stimulus package from the country's Labour Fund “Tamkeen” seeks to reduce the economic impact of the pandemic while maintaining sustainable economic development.

According to the report, support for the following sectors has been announced:



Children’s play and leisure centers, daycare centers, cinemas, gyms and fitness studios, salons and spas, cafés and restaurants (that are reliant on dine-in services), wedding halls, retail shops (non-food items), travel and tourism agencies and events planning companies.



The package will also cover the salaries of taxicab drivers, bus drivers and driving instructors for an additional 3-months. More details on the sectors supported is available on Tamkeen’s website.

Applications are open to all enterprises within these sectors, regardless of their previous application status. Enterprises can apply through Tamkeen’s portal from June 27 until July 11. Applications will be evaluated, and the level of support awarded will be determined by the degree to which the enterprise has been affected by restrictions or closure.