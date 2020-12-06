Bahrain Follows UK Lead And Approve Pfizer COVID Vaccine

Bahrain has become the second country in the world after the UK to approve Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use.

The confirmation of approval by the kingdom's National Health Regulatory Authority, come following a thorough analysis and review undertaken by the Authority of all available data, reported BNA.

It is Bahrain’s second approval of a Covid-19 vaccine EUA, following the kingdom’s nod in November to the Sinopharm vaccine for use by frontline workers.

Bahrain’s comprehensive “Test, Trace and Treat” Covid-19 response strategy, with one of the highest testing rates per capita in the world, has proved effective in breaking the chains of infection, managing down case numbers and saving lives.

National Health Regulatory Authority CEO Dr Mariam Al Jalahma said: "The approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will add a further important layer to the kingdom’s national Covid-19 response, which has strongly prioritised protecting the health of all citizens and residents during the pandemic."

Pfizer Gulf Cluster Lead Lindsey Dietschi said: "Today’s Emergency Use Authorization in the Bahrain marks a historic moment in the fight against Covid-19."

"This authorization is a goal we have been working toward since we first declared that science will win, and we applaud the National Health Regulatory Authority in the kingdom for their ability to conduct a careful assessment and take timely action to help protect the people of Bahrain," stated Dietschi.