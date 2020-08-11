Bahrain: Gov't Revenues Down 29 Percent in H1 Due to Low Oil Prices

Bahrain’s ministries and government agencies have indicated a revenue of BD910 million ($2.39 billion) during the first half of the year (H1), a decrease of 29% in comparison to the same period last year, according to a new report.



Due to low oil prices, oil revenue decreased by 35%, in comparison to the same period during the fiscal year of 2019, reported Bahrain News Agency (BNA), citing the biannual financial report 2020 for ministries and government agencies issued by the Ministry of Finance and National Economy.



The Minister of Finance and National Economy Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa highlighted that despite the challenges presented by the drop of oil prices globally and Covid-19, the Kingdom continues its commitment to achieving all comprehensive development goals.



Shaikh Salman noted that the cohesive efforts of Team Bahrain, represented by both the Executive and Legislative Branches, the public and private sectors, citizens and residents, has had a profound impact on the initiatives that continue to place citizens interests at the core of all development plans.



He noted that in parallel to achieving the Kingdom’s fiscal balance goals, development efforts will continue to ensure growth of the national economy and the supply of quality opportunities for citizens.



The report further indicated a fall in non-oil revenue by 13% in comparison to the same period last year, as a result of a decrease in economic activity globally, regionally, and locally, and due to the waiving of government service fees during the coronavirus (Covid-19) global pandemic.



The report reflected a discipline in total expenditure in accordance to the allocated budget, and a reduction in recurrent expenditure by 5%, in comparison to the same period last year. Total actual expenditure recorded stood at BD1.708 billion, achieving a slight increase in the disbursement by 2% compared to the results of the semi-annual budget implementation for the fiscal year 2019 of BD1.678 billion.



As a result, the actual deficit for the biannual report for the fiscal year 2020 amounted to BD798 million, an increase of 98% compared to the biannual deficit for the fiscal year 2019.



Shaikh Salman concluded by expressing his confidence that Team Bahrain’s united efforts and determination are key to overcoming all challenges presented by the global pandemic.