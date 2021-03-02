  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Bahrain, Israel Ink Postal Exchange Agreement

Bahrain, Israel Ink Postal Exchange Agreement

Published March 2nd, 2021 - 12:30 GMT
Bahrain, Israel Ink Postal Exchange Agreement
It pointed out that the agreement was concluded at the initiative of the ministries of Communications and Foreign Affairs in Bahrain and Israel. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Agreement allows direct mail exchange between two countries

Israel announced Monday that it signed a postal agreement with Bahrain after concluding a similar agreement in January with the United Arab Emirates.

"Israel and Bahrain have signed a historic agreement allowing direct mail exchange between the two countries," the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a tweet on its Arabic-language Twitter account.

"This agreement will enhance trade between Israel and Bahrain as well as economic and social relations," it added.

It pointed out that the agreement was concluded at the initiative of the ministries of Communications and Foreign Affairs in Bahrain and Israel.

On Jan. 13, Emirates Post announced that it was adding Israel to its network of operations.

On Sept. 15, 2020, the UAE and Bahrain signed agreements to normalize relations with Israel, followed by dozens of agreements in the economic, tourism, health, banking, technology and aviation fields.

Israel to Buy Different Types of COVID Vaccines
The Guardian Fires Columnist Following Controversial Tweet About Israel
Israel Joins UAE's World Logistics Passport to Accelerate Trade
Tags:BahrianIsraelNormalizationUAEAbraham Accords

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...