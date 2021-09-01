Bahrain Removes India, Pakistan from Travel 'Red List'

Bahrain's Civil Aviation Affairs has announced a new update on the country's travel 'Red List' countries.

The new update includes the removal of India, Pakistan, Panama, and the Dominican from the travel 'red list' and adding of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Ecuador to the Red List.

The decision will come into effect starting Friday, 3 September 2021.

Bahrain's Red List Countries

Travelers coming from red list countries are banned from entering the kingdom, except for citizens or residents of Bahrain.

Bahrain's red list countries include now: Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Philippines, Nepal, Myanmar, Iran, Iraq, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mongolia, South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique, Malawi, Ukraine, United Mexican States.