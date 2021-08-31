Traveling to the UAE? Here's the Updated Travel Guide You Need

Whether you're a resident in UAE who's been stranded out of the country because of the pandemic, or a tourist who's planning to visit the Gulf's fascinating pearl, then this full updated travel guide will give you all the details and updates you need.

Traveling to the UAE as a resident

As of August 31st, UAE residents can now travel to Dubai without prior approval of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) or the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) — with the exception of travelers coming from 10 Asian and African countries.

According to Emirates airline, residents traveling from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Vietnam and Zambia will have to take approval from the GDRFA and ICA before flying to the UAE. This does not apply to passengers who have other types of visas, such as newly-issued residence or employment visa, short stay or long stay visa, visit visa or visa on arrival.

Emirates said that passengers arriving from these 10 countries must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code issued within 48 hours of the time the sample was collected at an approved health facility. In addition, they need to present a rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.

Passengers travelling from countries other than the 10 countries mentioned above must provide a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

Traveling to the UAE as a tourist

Holders of entry permits and visit visas - from countries where travel to the UAE is restricted - can now fly to Dubai.

On August 28, The ICA and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that the country would resume issuing visas to COVID-vaccinated tourists starting August 30.

As of August 30th 2021, passengers with any type of visa and/or entry permission granted by the appropriate authority in the UAE will be allowed to travel to Dubai from Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India, Indonesia, Liberia, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Uganda, Vietnam and Zambia.

Requirements and procedures:

Passengers must present a printed copy of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result (displaying a QR code) in English or Arabic from a test taken in the country of departure by an approved health service no more than 48 hours prior to the departure of their inbound flight to Dubai.

Passengers must undergo a rapid PCR test at the departure airport within six hours of boarding the aircraft (the test report must display a QR code).

Passengers must undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

Passengers traveling to the UAE who are exempted from the pre-departure COVID19 PCR test requirements

UAE nationals returning to Dubai from any country.

Non-UAE nationals accompanying a first-degree UAE national family member

Domestic workers accompanying a UAE national sponsor

Children below 12 years old

Passengers with moderate to severe disabilities.

Abu Dhabi's updated 'green list'

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT- Abu Dhabi) has issued the updated ‘Green List’ for travel to Abu Dhabi that will be effective from September 1, 2021 (12:01am UAE time).

Visitors from the below 'green list' can travel to Abu Dhabi, and will be exempt from mandatory quarantine:

Albania

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Bhutan

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

China

Comoros

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Luxembourg

Maldives

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

Monaco

Netherland

New Zealand

Norway

Oman

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Republic of Ireland

Romania

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan, Province of China

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

The list is subject to change based on global COVID-19 developments.