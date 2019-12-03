Bahrain, South Korea Trade Volume Hits $755 Million

The bilateral trade between Bahrain and South Korea has already reached $755 million. This came as the Rotary Club of Manama (RCM) hosted the South Korean Ambassador to Bahrain, Koo Hyunmo, as the chief guest at its weekly meeting.

Ambassador Hyunmo gave a significant speech addressing the bilateral relations in the past, present, and future. He shared thought-provoking stories about the long historical relationships between South Korea and the Kingdom, highlighting the diplomatic ties which commenced between both nations since 1976.

The ambassador cited the official visits between the two countries including the visit of the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to South Korea in 2012, the visit of the South Korean Prime Minister and the Korean Health Minister to Bahrain in 2013 and 2018 respectively, the visit of Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) President Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa to Korea, and the visit of the Korean Parliamentarian delegation to Bahrain this year.

“Bahrain was renowned for its culture of openness and tolerance as well as its economic prosperity, as it is widely known by its nickname the ‘Pearl of the Gulf’ by Koreans,” he said. Mr. Hyunmo spoke to the attendees about the strong economic relations between both countries in several fields, such as construction, energy, oil, chemical products, automobiles, and heavy equipment. He also underlined the latest fields of cooperation such as health, Information, and Communications Technology (ICT), and the environment.

“All these bilateral economic agreements will serve as a form of ‘highway’ on which people of the two countries cooperate and facilitate their business.” The ambassador also encouraged the new Korean generations to consider Bahrain as an ideal destination and a perfect starting point to the Middle East, quoting that Bahrain has been ranked as one of the best places for expatriates and foreign entrepreneurs to live and do business.

“The walls of Arad Fort, the wind turbines of the World Trade Centre (WTC), the turquoise blue waters of the Durrat Al Bahrain, and the flames from oil rigs far offshore of the tranquil desert, all these images come alive in the heart of Bahrain’s open-hearted and generous people. Come visit a new world in Bahrain,” Mr. Hyunmo added.

RCM members have expressed thanks to the ambassador for the interesting information he shared, at the same time, they expressed their honor to have him as the first Korean Ambassador to visit RCM.