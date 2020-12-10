Bahrain, UAE Deep-Rooted Economic Cooperation to Continue

Finance and National Economy Minister, Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, has affirmed the continuity of the financial and economic cooperation between Bahrain and the UAE, praising the depth of the solid brotherly deep-rooted relations between the two countries, and their steady progress across various fields.

The minister highlighted the importance of bolstering the ongoing fruitful cooperation between the two countries and brotherly peoples, in a way that reflects the unwavering keenness and interest of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and President HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, of the UAE.

Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa made the statements while receiving here today the UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, Shaikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The minister congratulated the Ambassador on the UAE’s 49th National Day, wishing the UAE leadership and people further progress and prosperity.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries at all levels for the best interests of the two brotherly peoples.

They also discussed the latest global economic developments, especially regarding the financial and economic sectors.

The UAE envoy expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to the Finance Minister, adding that he is looking forward to developing bilateral cooperation so as to achieve more progress and prosperity for the two countries and peoples.