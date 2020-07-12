  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Bahrain, US to Extend Tourist Visa Validity to 10 Years

Bahrain, US to Extend Tourist Visa Validity to 10 Years

Published July 12th, 2020 - 01:00 GMT
Bahrain, US to Extend Tourist Visa Validity to 10 Years
This agreement is a reflection of the long and rich history of mutual cooperation, partnership, and friendship between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United States of America. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The agreement will be implemented at a future date, the statement said.

Bahrain and the U.S. have reached an agreement to extend the validity of tourist visas granted to citizens of both countries from five to ten years, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the U.S. Embassy have announced.

The agreement will be implemented at a future date, the statement said.

“This agreement is a reflection of the long and rich history of mutual cooperation, partnership, and friendship between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United States of America. Together, our governments and citizens have endeavored side-by-side in academic, industrial, healthcare, business, and social pursuits for over a century. This agreement will serve to broaden and enhance those continued pursuits.”

Bahrain to Pay Salaries of All Nationals Working in Private Sector
Bahrain Repays of $1.25 Billion Bond that Reached Maturity

Via SyndiGate.info


Publishing Rights Reserved to Bahrain News Agency © 2003 - 2020

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...