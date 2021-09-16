  1. Home
Battlefield 2042 Launch Delayed to November

Areej Salem

Published September 16th, 2021 - 09:00 GMT
Battlefield 2042 will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC. (Shutterstock)
Video Game publisher Electronic Arts (EA) has delayed the global launch of its Battlefield 2042, the latest game in the series, to November 19th, 2021.

Battlefield 2042

The delay is due to the impact of the pandemic on game developers, the video game publisher announced.

Battlefield

The game will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.

Multiplayer is the core of this game. The World of 2042 tells a different the story where you’ll play as Non-Patriated soldiers with unique skills who’ve taken up arms. They are known as Specialists, tasked with carrying out military operations. In-game, each of these unique Specialists have their own specialty and trait that you can use to give yourself the advantage in combat.

Tags:video gamesBattlefieldEA

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

