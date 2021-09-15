iPhone 13: Everything Apple Announced in UAE Prices

US tech giant Apple's most anticipated event dubbed “California Streaming” had so many new exciting announcements, from iPhone 13 to Apple Watch Series 7, here's everything Apple introduced.

The event, which took place on Tuesday and was held in the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in California, inroduced four new iPhone13 models; 2 entry-level models: the 6.1-inch “regular” iPhone 13 model and the smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini. For the higher models: iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Introducing iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, all-new iPad mini, Apple Watch Series 7, and so much more! Check out the highlights from today’s #AppleEvent. pic.twitter.com/2Vas3M4NB4 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 14, 2021

The Regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini



iPhone 13 price starts at Dh3,399 ($829), iPhone 13 Mini at Dh 2,999 ($729)

both support 5G

coming in five new colors -- pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.

ceramic shield at a front screen with water resistance

includes dual-camera:Dual 12MP camera system

A15 Bionic chip: the fastest CPU in any smartphone with up to 50% faster than its nearest competitor.

Apple pay and Apple card

Fast-charge capable: Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes14 with 20W adapter or higher (available separately)

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro price starts at Dh4,199 ($999), iPhone 13 Pro Max at Dh4,699 ($1,099)

The Most Advanced Cameras Ever on iPhone : three ultra-wide cameras with six times optical zoom range: 3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 6x optical zoom range, Digital zoom up to 9x

A15 Bionic chip

Featuring iOS 15

Come in four colors -- graphite, gold, silver and blue.

GPU provides 50% faster graphics performance than competitors

Apple Pay and Apple Card with face ID

iPad Mini- 9th Generation

A13 Bionic

Advanced Cameras: Ultra Wide 12MP sensor.

10.2-inch Display

Double the Storage 64GB of storage

iPadOS 15

iPad mini are available with a starting price of Dh1,832 ($499)

Apple Watch Series 7