  3. iPhone 13: Everything Apple Announced in UAE Prices

Areej Salem

Published September 15th, 2021 - 09:00 GMT
iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max (Apple)
Highlights
Here's everything Apple announced yesterday

US tech giant Apple's most anticipated event dubbed “California Streaming” had so many new exciting announcements, from iPhone 13 to Apple Watch Series 7, here's everything Apple introduced.

apple iphone

The event, which took place on Tuesday and was held in the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in California, inroduced four new iPhone13 models; 2 entry-level models: the 6.1-inch “regular” iPhone 13 model and the smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini. For the higher models: iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini
 

iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 price starts at  Dh3,399 ($829), iPhone 13 Mini at Dh 2,999 ($729)
  • both support 5G
  • coming in five new colors -- pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.
  • ceramic shield at a front screen with water resistance
  • includes dual-camera:Dual 12MP camera system
  • A15 Bionic chip: the fastest CPU in any smartphone with up to 50% faster than its nearest competitor.
  • Apple pay and Apple card
  • Fast-charge capable: Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes14 with 20W adapter or higher (available separately)

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iphone 13 pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro price starts at Dh4,199 ($999), iPhone 13 Pro Max at Dh4,699 ($1,099)
  • The Most Advanced Cameras Ever on iPhone : three ultra-wide cameras with six times optical zoom range: 3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 6x optical zoom range, Digital zoom up to 9x
  • A15 Bionic chip
  • Featuring iOS 15
  • Come in four colors -- graphite, gold, silver and blue.
  •  GPU provides 50% faster graphics performance than competitors
  • Apple Pay and Apple Card with face ID

iPad Mini- 9th Generation

iPad

  • A13 Bionic
  • Advanced Cameras: Ultra Wide 12MP sensor.
  • 10.2-inch Display
  • Double the Storage 64GB of storage
  • iPadOS 15
  • iPad mini are available with a starting price of  Dh1,832 ($499)

Apple Watch Series 7

  • Most durable Apple Watch ever.

  • Full screen ahead.

  • Largest, most advanced display yet.
  • Breakthrough health innovations: blood oxygen level, Take an ECG at any time.
  • Up to 33% faster charging.
  • Apple Fitness+
  • Cycling, Workout, and Fall Detection Updates: New features for cyclists, Guided Meditation.
  • Price starts at Dh1465 ($399)

 

