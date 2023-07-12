Best jobs for millennials in Saudi Arabia and UAE in 2023

ALBAWABA – Great Place to Work, a global research, training and consultancy firm, revealed its long-awaited list of Best Workplaces for Millennials in 2023 Wednesday, including the best jobs for millennials in Saudi Arabia and UAE, the United Arab Emirates.

According to Arabian Business, the list cites the top 50 workplaces in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries across different industries that are most suited for the millennial workforce.

Millennials are known for fresh perspectives and innovation, and they are a critical demographic in the modern workforce.

Best jobs for millennials in Saudi Arabia and UAE, and other GCC countries