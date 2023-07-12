  1. Home
Best jobs for millennials in Saudi Arabia and UAE in 2023

Published July 12th, 2023 - 01:59 GMT
Young Arab professionals at work

ALBAWABA – Great Place to Work, a global research, training and consultancy firm, revealed its long-awaited list of Best Workplaces for Millennials in 2023 Wednesday, including the best jobs for millennials in Saudi Arabia and UAE, the United Arab Emirates.

According to Arabian Business, the list cites the top 50 workplaces in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries across different industries that are most suited for the millennial workforce.

Millennials are known for fresh perspectives and innovation, and they are a critical demographic in the modern workforce.

Best jobs for millennials in Saudi Arabia and UAE, and other GCC countries

  1. The One

  2. McDonald’s Kuwait by Al Maousherji Catering Company

  3. Smart Cities Solutions Company

  4. McDonald’s UAE by Emirates Fast Food Company LLC

  5. Century Financial

  6. Shift WLL

  7. Welldone Solutions

  8. AlHadaya Center

  9. PRA Consultancy

  10. Cogent Solutions Event Management

  11. Hawsabah

  12. LLH Hospital & Medical Centers

  13. Metropolitan Group

  14. ZenHR

  15. Majd Arabia

  16. Pizza Express

  17. Majid Al Futtaim – Accor Hotels

  18. Splash UAE

  19. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

  20. Burjeel Farha

  21. Alpha Nero

  22. Amaq

  23. UM Qatar

  24. Empower

  25. Opx

  26. Time Entertainment Company

  27. Savvy Games Studios

  28. Trax Group

  29. International Diplomatic Supplies

  30. Itmam Consulting Company

  31. Shift Electronics LLC

  32. Sfanah Charity Health Services Association

  33. Banke International

  34. Miraj Graphics

  35. Saudi Surfing Federation

  36. Kaneen

  37. Khobar Health Network – Al Kornaish

  38. Ingaz for human resources

  39. Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island

  40. Elevation United Property Management Company

  41. Star Global LLC

  42. AlBahia Beauty Salon

  43. Water Solutions Company – WSM

  44. Waka Kitchens

  45. Beaconsmind

  46. Propel Consult WLL

  47. GAC Bunker Fuels – UAE

  48. Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO)

  49. OCEANX

  50. CoREACH

