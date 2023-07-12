Best jobs for millennials in Saudi Arabia and UAE in 2023

ALBAWABA – Great Place to Work, a global research, training and consultancy firm, revealed its long-awaited list of Best Workplaces for Millennials in 2023 Wednesday, including the best jobs for millennials in Saudi Arabia and UAE, the United Arab Emirates.
According to Arabian Business, the list cites the top 50 workplaces in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries across different industries that are most suited for the millennial workforce.
Millennials are known for fresh perspectives and innovation, and they are a critical demographic in the modern workforce.
Best jobs for millennials in Saudi Arabia and UAE, and other GCC countries
The One
McDonald’s Kuwait by Al Maousherji Catering Company
Smart Cities Solutions Company
McDonald’s UAE by Emirates Fast Food Company LLC
Century Financial
Shift WLL
Welldone Solutions
AlHadaya Center
PRA Consultancy
Cogent Solutions Event Management
Hawsabah
LLH Hospital & Medical Centers
Metropolitan Group
ZenHR
Majd Arabia
Pizza Express
Majid Al Futtaim – Accor Hotels
Splash UAE
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
Burjeel Farha
Alpha Nero
Amaq
UM Qatar
Empower
Opx
Time Entertainment Company
Savvy Games Studios
Trax Group
International Diplomatic Supplies
Itmam Consulting Company
Shift Electronics LLC
Sfanah Charity Health Services Association
Banke International
Miraj Graphics
Saudi Surfing Federation
Kaneen
Khobar Health Network – Al Kornaish
Ingaz for human resources
Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island
Elevation United Property Management Company
Star Global LLC
AlBahia Beauty Salon
Water Solutions Company – WSM
Waka Kitchens
Beaconsmind
Propel Consult WLL
GAC Bunker Fuels – UAE
Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO)
OCEANX
CoREACH