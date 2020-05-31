BIE Approves Postponing Dubai Expo 2020

The General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), has approved the one-year postponement of Expo 2020 Dubai and have officially changed dates to October 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022.

The UAE government requested a change in dates of Expo 2020 Dubai following a meeting of the Expo 2020 Dubai Steering Committee in which participating countries expressed their need to postpone the Expo's opening in order to overcome the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In line with BIE regulations, the request was examined by the Executive Committee of the BIE, which on April 21, 2020 proposed the postponement to the General Assembly of the BIE. In accordance with the BIE Convention, the change in dates required a two-thirds majority vote of Member States for the change of dates to take effect.

Since April 24, 2020 voting on the postponement has been carried out remotely by the government-appointed delegates of the BIE's 170 Member States.

A majority of two-thirds was reached as early as May 4, 2020 with voting remained open in accordance with the Executive Committee's recommendation until May 29, 2020 at 6pm (Paris time).

Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, secretary-general, Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), said: "I welcome this resounding expression of support shown by the international community to postpone Expo 2020 Dubai. While this situation is unprecedented, the response by the UAE and by our member states demonstrates the strong bonds that tie us and the shared commitment we have to delivering a truly inclusive World Expo.

"The difficulties raised by the Covid-19 pandemic illustrate the importance of sharing solutions and co-ordinating our actions. The time we spend apart leads us to reflect on the importance of being together, and reminds us that even in the digital age, shared experiences are the essence of our humanity. The world is now more than ever looking forward to Expo 2020 Dubai to connect, reflect and celebrate the future," added Kerkentzes.