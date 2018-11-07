Bin Salman Attends Saudi Arabia’s First Nuclear Research Reactor Project Launch

The design of the reactor has been developed by KACST scientists with the help of international experts. (SPA)

Follow > Disable alert for Mohammed bin Salman Follow >

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched a project to build Saudi Arabia’s first nuclear research reactor on Monday.

The project is one of seven cutting edge ventures in the fields of renewable energy, atomic energy, water desalination, genetic medicine and aircraft design that were inaugurated by the crown prince, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The projects were discussed during his visit to King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST).

The new reactor will help Saudi Arabia conduct research develop technology for the country’s burgeoning nuclear industry.

The Kingdom plans to build two full nuclear power reactors for energy and as many as 16 over the next 25 years.

Read More

Saudi-Backed Softbank Fund Pours $1.1 Billion in Smart Glass Firm View

2,600 Cinema Screens to Add $1.5 Billion Annual Revenue to Saudi Arabia by 2030

The design of the reactor has been developed by KACST scientists with the help of international experts. Construction of the reactor is already underway and expected to be completed by the end of next year.

It will follow all the safety standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency. The reactor is designed to use uranium oxide fuel with 2.1 percent enrichment.

One of the other projects reviewed by the Crown Prince is a center for the development of aircraft structures to be based at King Khalid International Airport.

The center is one of the largest buildings for developing aircrafts in the Middle East with an area of 27,000 square meters with plans to expand it to 92,000 square meters. The center has the capacity to manufacture most aircraft structures, whether civilian or military.