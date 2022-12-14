Bitcoin rally to $1 million could 'happen very rapidly'

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts who buy Bitcoin and hold it for the long term usually assume that fiat currencies are doomed.

Samson Mow, CEO of Jan3 - a Bitcoin technology company focused on accelerating hyperbitcoinization, assumes that the depreciation of the euro, dollar and other currencies will continue to accelerate, while central banks around the world are struggling with double-digit inflation rates.

For Bitcoin, Mow believes this would mean that the BTC/USD exchange rate will reach the magic $1 million mark within the next five to ten years: "happen very rapidly… It just sort of happens overnight, and then you are shoveling cash into a wheelbarrow"

Fearing runaway inflation, investors have been using precious metals like gold to diversify their portfolios for decades. That's because, much like Bitcoin, the physical supply is limited.

Goldman Sachs believes that gold is much better than Bitcoin for diversifying a portfolio. This is mainly because there are no speculative use cases for gold.

In the current market environment, gold gained slightly within the past year, while Bitcoin suffered a 75% drop in value. The reason for this is due to demand, as Goldman Sachs explains: "Tighter liquidity should be a smaller drag on gold, which is more exposed to real demand drivers."

By this, the investment bank means not only central banks but also the industry, which uses declining prices to increase their stocks. In contrast, the crypto market regularly panics, which causes prices to plummet.

Bitcoin technical price markers

Bitcoin is currently up 1.39% at a BTC/USD rate of $17,159, while the weekly gain is 0.92%.

The cryptocurrency broke through the support of the 23.6% Fibo retracement of $16,986 yesterday, while the daily low was formed at $16,878. However, the daily closing price was above the Fibo retracement, which raises the possibility of a recovery toward the 38.2% Fibo retracement of $17,841. This resistance is reinforced by the 55-day MA of $17,993 and the immediate proximity to the psychological mark of $18,000.

Only if this area has been sustainably overcome, an extension of the upward movement toward the 50% Fibo retracement of $18,533 can be expected.

If, on the other hand, a daily close below the 23.6% Fibo retracement occurs, the focus shifts to the November 28 low, found at $16,013. Below that, a test of the cycle low of $15,504 should be expected.