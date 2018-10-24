BMW Recalls 1.6 Million Vehicles Worldwide
Automaker BMW says it is expanding a recall to cover 1.6 million vehicles worldwide due to possible fluid leaks that could result in a fire.
BMW said Tuesday that in some diesel vehicles coolant could leak from the exhaust gas recirculation module, part of the emissions reduction system. The leaks could combine with soot at high temperatures and lead to a fire.
Read More
Toyota, Mercedes, Recalled From Multiple MENA Markets for These Reasons
Over 1,000 Toyota Cars Recalled in UAE
The Munich_based company had already decided to recall 480,000 vehicles in Asia and Europe after fires were reported in South Korea. No injuries were reported. Further examination led to an expansion of the maintenance action.
The recall covers some vehicles made between 2010 and 2017; a company statement said that customers with affected cars would be contacted. Some 54,700 vehicles are affected in the U.S and Canada.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
- Jordan secures EU finance for socioeconomic and environmental programs
- BMW Group achieves record first quarter earnings
- Speeding ticket? Blame your toyota! Saudi Arabia forced to recall 400,000 Toyotas for unintended acceleration
- Safety recalls? Who cares! Toyota reigns as world's top vehicle seller
- BMW Group achieves new sales revenue record in 2006 - Revenues up by 5.0% to euro 48,999 million - Sales volume set to reach new high in 2007
- BMW Group delivers 127,546 vehicles in June