Boeing: Deliveries Plummet 78 Percent in Q2

Boeing said it delivered a total of 20 commercial aircraft during the second quarter of 2020, reflecting a 78% plunge from the 90 aircraft it delivered during the same quarter last year, thanks mainly to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deliveries of 737 planes dropped to 4 from 24, and 787 deliveries slumped to 7 from 42 during the quarter. The US aircraft manufacturer delivered 70 commercial jet year to date, down from 239 in the first half of 2019.

"Our commercial airplane deliveries in the second quarter reflect the significant impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers and our operations that included a shutdown of our commercial airplane production for several weeks. We have and will continue to work with our customers on specific timing and adjustment to deliveries," said Greg Smith, Boeing executive vice president of Enterprise Operations, chief financial officer and interim leader of Communications.

"We continue to closely monitor the commercial marketplace by staying very engaged with our customers around the globe to fully understand short term and long term requirements. All of this is informing current and future production rates and any further adjustments as needed to balance supply and demand going forward.

“The diversity of our portfolio including our government services, defence and space programs will continue to provide some stability as we navigate through the pandemic and rebuild stronger on the other side,” he added.