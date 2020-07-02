UAE: Aviation Authority Mulls the Return of Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft

“The GCAA is closely working with the Federal Aviation Administration, FAA, Boeing and UAE Operators on B737 Max return to service since its grounding after two tragic accidents,” Saif Mohammad Al-Suwaidi, Director General of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), said in a statement.

“We are in regular discussions with the FAA and Boeing on all aspects of the certification including design, test flights and training for the flight crew.”

Dubai budget carrier flydubai is the second biggest customer of the Boeing aircraft, and its fleet of 11 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and two Boeing 737 Max 9 were grounded when the GCAA banned them from flying on March 12, 2019.

The US Federal Aviation Administration earlier finished recertification test flights on the 737 MAX, and evaluated Boeing’s proposed changes to the automated flight control system on the aircraft that was implicated in the two fatal crash flights.

“The GCAA is keeping a close coordination with other major regulators around the world to share information and benefit from their experience. The UAE approval process for the return of B737Max to service is dependent on the certification activities going on at the moment between the FAA and the Boeing,” Al-Suwaidi said.

“The GCAA is committed to ensuring highest standards of safety in the UAE skies and will work towards return to service of B737Max until acceptable safety standards are achieved.”