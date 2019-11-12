Boeing: Middle East Commercial Airline Market Worth to Exceed $1.5 Trillion Over Next 20 Years

The Middle East commercial airplane and services market will be worth more than $1.5 trillion over the next 20 years, said Boeing in its market outlook ahead of its participation at the upcoming 2019 Dubai Airshow.

Boeing also anticipates 40 per cent of defence and space opportunities in the next decade will originate outside the US, with strong platform and services growth opportunities in the Middle East.

Boeing will showcase its broad portfolio of commercial and defence products, services and technologies at the event which runs November 17-21 at Dubai World Central.

The company's presence and activities at the show will focus on safety, innovation and industry partnerships in the growing Middle East market.

At Boeing's exhibit, visitors can immerse themselves in a 360-degree theatre and learn more about the company's capabilities throughout the product life cycle. An interactive display will highlight Boeing's latest family of aircraft and services, as well as the company's vision for the future of mobility. A seating mock-up and virtual reality experience will offer visitors a closer look at the 777X.

On the airfield, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will demonstrate the breakthrough capabilities and innovations that have made it a favourite of both operators and customers. This unique 787 sports a full-body decal celebrating the Employees Community Fund of Boeing, the company's employee-managed charitable fund. An Etihad 787-9, Emirates 777-300ER and a Boeing Passenger Air Vehicle (PAV) will be on static display.

The US Department of Defence also will display several Boeing platforms at the show, including an F-15E fighter, an MV-22 tiltrotor and a KC-46A tanker. The UAE will showcase a CH-47F Chinook helicopter.

Company leaders will discuss these market opportunities and other topics at a series of media briefings during the show. Media attending the show should check the daily briefing schedule at the Boeing Chalet, located on the flight line directly outside the rear of the exhibition hall.