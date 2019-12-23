Boeing Ousts CEO Muilenburg Amid 737 Max Crisis, Starliner Failure

  1. Home
Published December 23rd, 2019 - 10:40 GMT
In this file photo taken on October 29, 2019 Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg testifies before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on “Aviation Safety and the Future of Boeing’s 737 MAX” in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Boeing on December 23, 2019 replaced its embattled chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg, saying a change was needed as it attempts to restore its reputation amid the protracted 737 MAX crisis. Boeing named Chairman David Calhoun as its chief executive, saying the company needed to "restore confidence" and "repair relationships with regulators, customers and all other stakeholders." (AFP)
After trouble with a space mission and ongoing problems with its 737 Max, Boeing announced a leadership shakeup Monday that immediately replaces CEO Dennis Muilenburg.

 

The aviation giant said Muilenburg will be succeeded by Chairman David Calhoun effective immediately, and board member Lawrence Kellner will step in as chairman.

 

Boeing also announced Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will fill in as interim CEO until Calhoun fulfills non-company commitments. Muilenburg gave up his chairman title in October to focus on trouble with the 737 Max, which has been grounded since March while the company has worked on a fix to its automated flight software. A week ago, Boeing said it would suspend production of the model.

Boeing's board said Monday the leadership change was made to "restore confidence in the company moving forward," after continuing problems with the 737 Max. U.S. carriers that fly the plane have delayed its return to flight schedules for at least several months.

"I am pleased that [Calhoun] has agreed to lead Boeing at this critical juncture," Kellner said in a statement. "Dave has deep industry experience and a proven track record of strong leadership, and he recognizes the challenges we must confront."

"I strongly believe in the future of Boeing and the 737 Max," Calhoun added. "I am honored to lead this great company and the 150,000 dedicated employees who are working hard to create the future of aviation."

Steve Dickson, chief administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, said this month the Max would not be recertified to fly again this year.

Monday's shakeup also follows trouble with the launch Friday of Boeing's Starliner. During a critical test, the capsule failed to reach the International Space Station. The Starliner is designed to ferry NASA astronauts to and from space in the future.

The unmanned craft was forced to return to Earth early when an error with the mission timer malfunctioned, causing the Starliner to burn too much fuel during an early orbital maneuver.

Copyright © UPI, 2019. All Rights Reserved.

