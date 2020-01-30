Boeing Q4 Earnings Plummet To $17.9 Billion

The Boeing Company has reported a 2019 fourth-quarter revenue of $17.9 billion as against $28.3 billion revenue during the corresponding period of 2018, a decline of 37 per cent, primarily reflecting the impacts of the 737 MAX grounding.

"We recognize we have a lot of work to do," said Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun. "We are focused on returning the 737 MAX to service safely and restoring the long-standing trust that the Boeing brand represents with the flying public.”

“We are committed to transparency and excellence in everything we do. Safety will underwrite every decision, every action and every step we take as we move forward. Fortunately, the strength of our overall Boeing portfolio of businesses provides the financial liquidity to follow a thorough and disciplined recovery process,” he added.

Commercial Airplanes fourth-quarter revenue was $7.5 billion and fourth-quarter operating margin decreased to (38.1) percent reflecting lower 737 deliveries and an additional pre-tax charge of $2.6 billion related to estimated potential concessions and other considerations to customers related to the 737 MAX grounding, Boeing said in a statement on its website.

The estimated costs to produce 737 aircraft included in the accounting quantity increased by $2.6 billion during the quarter, primarily to reflect updated production and delivery assumptions. In addition, the suspension of 737 MAX production and a gradual resumption of production at low production rates will result in approximately $4 billion of abnormal production costs that will be expensed as incurred, primarily in 2020, the statement said.

Commercial Airplanes delivered 79 airplanes during the quarter, including 45 787's, and captured orders for 30 737 MAX aircraft at the Dubai Air Show and 2 777 freighters for Lufthansa. The 787 program also booked 36 net orders in the quarter.

The 787 production rate will be reduced from the current rate of 14 airplanes per month to 12 airplanes per month in late 2020. Based on the current environment and near-term market outlook, the production rate is expected to be further adjusted to 10 airplanes per month in early 2021, and return to 12 airplanes per month in 2023. The first flight of the 777X was completed on January 25, and first delivery is targeted for 2021.

Commercial Airplanes backlog included over 5,400 airplanes valued at $377 billion.