Boeing Receives Order for 12 More 737-800 Converted Freighters

Boeing said that BBAM, a global leader in leased commercial jet aircraft, is expanding its 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter fleet with 12 additional firm orders.

The agreement brings BBAM’s 737-800BCF orders and commitments to 31 as e-commerce and express cargo markets continue to drive strong customer demand for freighters.

BBAM will be the first customer to have a 737-800BCF converted at Cooperativa Autogestionaria de Servicios Aeroindustriales (COOPESA), a Costa Rica-based maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider. In May, Boeing announced it would open two conversion lines at COOPESA in 2022.

“The Boeing Converted Freighter program is extending the life and enhancing the value of the 737-800s in our fleet,” said Steve Zissis, president and CEO of BBAM. “We are growing our Boeing order book to meet the strong demand we see worldwide for narrowbody freighters, and we are proud to be the launch customer for the conversion lines at COOPESA.”

In a separate deal announced in January, BBAM placed six firm orders and six options for the 737-800BCF.

“This most recent order underscores the continued strong demand for our market-leading freighter, and we are honoured by BBAM’s continued confidence in Boeing,” said Jens Steinhagen, director of Boeing freighter conversions.

The 737-800BCF has won more than 200 orders and commitments from 16 customers.