Breaking: All Facebook Products Are Down in Major Outage

Areej Salem

Published October 4th, 2021 - 04:11 GMT
Breaking: All Facebook Products Are Down in Major Outage
Facebook platform displayed the message: “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can”. (Shutterstock)
Facebook's apps are down.

All Facebook-owned apps: WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook all are down-hit by a major outage.

Users of the four apps of the social media giant, which run on shared infrastructure, have experienced issues accessing the platforms and resorted to Twitter to report the error messages using these hashtags  #FacebookDown #MessengerDown #InstagramDown #WhatsAppDown

Facebook platform displayed the message: “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can”. While Instagram's error message says “Couldn’t refresh feed.”

