Breaking: All Facebook Products Are Down in Major Outage

All Facebook-owned apps: WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook all are down-hit by a major outage.

User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 11:44 AM EDT. https://t.co/8wgYQLKxCu RT if you're also having problems #Facebookdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 4, 2021

Users of the four apps of the social media giant, which run on shared infrastructure, have experienced issues accessing the platforms and resorted to Twitter to report the error messages using these hashtags #FacebookDown #MessengerDown #InstagramDown #WhatsAppDown

Facebook platform displayed the message: “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can”. While Instagram's error message says “Couldn’t refresh feed.”