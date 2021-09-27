  1. Home
Facebook Pauses Instagram Kids App After Backlash

Published September 27th, 2021 - 09:30 GMT
While not specifying how long this “pause” will continue, the social media giant said that they'll continue working on expanding tools that will help parents to oversee their children’s accounts (aged 13 and over) on Instagram. (Shutterstock)
The company decided to hit breaks on the app development citing that this would give IG time to 'work with parents, experts, policymakers, and regulators.

Facebook Inc has announced in a blog the pause of the Instagram Kids app project amid widespread backlash from US lawmakers, activists, and parents.

Instagram Kids Faces Backlash

This announcement follows criticism from 44 state attorneys arguing that a platform dedicated to kids is not a good idea.

Instagram

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, said that the company decided to hit breaks on the app development citing that this would give IG time to 'work with parents, experts, policymakers, and regulators, to listen to their concerns, and to demonstrate the value and importance of this project for younger teens online today'.

He explained that critics ignore the fact that kids are already online and the right way to deal with is to develop 'age-appropriate experiences' designed specifically for kids. It's worth mentioning that both YouTube and TikTok already have versions dedicated for kids under 13.

While not specifying how long this “pause” will continue, the social media giant said that they'll continue working on expanding tools that will help parents to oversee their children’s accounts (aged 13 and over) on Instagram.

